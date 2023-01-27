Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to replace the outdated power grid of Chitral with modern infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted of electricity to residents.

He asked the Ministry of Power to collaborate with Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Board and devise a strategy in this regard.

Chairing a high-level meeting to address the problems of electricity in Chitral, the prime minister directed Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan, and the Secretary Power Division to submit a report in this regard after holding a meeting in Peshawar.

PM Sharif also stressed urgent measures to reduce power load-shedding in Chitral.

He said ensuring facilities for the people of far-flung and underprivileged areas was the government’s top priority.

The meeting was attended by Power Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan, Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani, the power secretary, and the representatives from Chitral.

The residents of Chitral apprised the prime minister about the problems of load-shedding and infrastructure.

They thanked Shehbaz Sharif for his personal interest in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people in Chitral.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to submit him a report on the compensation money disbursed to the flood-hit people.