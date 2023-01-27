Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Police arrested scores of criminals and drug traffickers during a crackdown against anti-social elements and miscreants in parts of Lakki Marwat district on Thursday.

According to an official, the District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmed formed different police parties and tasked them to apprehend wanted men and outlaws in the limits of their respective police stations.

“A party of Ghaznikhel Police Station raided a suspected hideout in Tajazai area and arrested a proclaimed offender Akhtar Zaman,” maintained the official, adding that the cops also seized a pistol and bullets from the arrested man and shifted him to the police station. He said that a proclaimed offender Adnan wanted by Naurang police in a double murder case was also arrested during a raid in the Nar Muhammad Ghaznikhel area.

The official said that a team of Tajori Police Station also arrested a hardened criminal and three suspects during a raid and seized an AK 47 assault rifle and ammunition from them.