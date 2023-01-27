Share:

RAWALPINDI - police have launched a manhunt to trace out two accused involved in shooting outside a private school in Gujar Khan that left two persons injured critically, informed sources on Thursday. a case has also been registered against the two accused, one of them identified as Raja Rashid alias Rasha, under sections 324/34 of ppC on complaint of ali Hussain with Police Station Gujar Khan, they said. according to sources, ali Hussain lodged a complaint with PS Gujar Khan stating that he along with his friend Muhammad Moeez Khan was going back to home on motorcycle when they saw public rush outside allied School on GT Road.

He said he stopped there and it came into his notice that a brawl occurred between ali Hassan, Muhammad Rizwan and others. He said that earlier a 9th class student ahmed Rehman, the brother of ali Hassan, fought with his class fellow Hassan inside the school but the dispute was sorted out by people.

He alleged that Hassan called his uncle Raja Rashid and another unknown man having guns and shot him and his friend Moeez injured. after committing crime, the both accused managed to escape from the scene.

The applicant asked police to register case against them. Police filed case and began investigation. SHO PS Gujar Khan was not available for his comments on the issue.