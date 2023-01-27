Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that policing is not just a job but a passion and lifestyle so each and every police officer should spend his life for provision of timely help and justice to the affected segments of society. SPs have the most important role in maintenance of law and order and crime control which requires their full attention., he said. He was presiding over a meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters. DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, CTO Lahore Dr Asad Malhi, all SSsP and divisional SsP of Investigations and Operations wings, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Security, SP Headquarters, SP CIA, SP AVLS, SP Dolphin Squad.