The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against no announcement of an election date in Punjab.

A plea was filed by PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar, which nominated Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman as respondent. The plea stated that over 10 days had elapsed since the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly but the governor, in contravention to the constitution, had still not announced the date for elections in the province. “The constitution binds the governor to announce the date soon after the dissolution,” he added.

The PTI requested the court to direct the governor to announce the date.