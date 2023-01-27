Share:

LAHORE - PTI workers are encamped outside IK’s residence for second consecutive day to show solidarity and protect their leader from getting arrested. Addressing the workers, Abdul Karim Khan said that protecting the party chairman Imran Khan is dearer than his own life and will not compromise on it.

He said that the imported government is so eager to arrest Imran Khan but PDM governmentshould keep it in mind that PTI workers are not wearing bangles. ‘Peaceful protest is our democratic right. The imported government cannot harass or intimidate PTI workers with arrests and false cases.

PTI workers have no patience when it comes to security of our chairman. Imran Khan is struggling to establish the rule of law in the country, we are proud that we all stand with him. PTI workers will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the nation”. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab) Information Secretary Andleeb Abbas said that Imran Khan’s fans are present in large numbers in Zaman Park day and night. Chairman Imran Khan is a leader who rules the hearts of Pakistani people.

She further said that managing the declining economy is not just a matter of the imported government. Talking to the media outside Zaman Park,Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf Central Secretary General Asad Umar while questioning the impartiality of caretaker CM Punjab said that the past of the caretaker chief minister is a witness that he cannot be an impartial chief minister and whoever deliberately violates the constitution is guilty of treason.

Asad Umar also said that a week has passed in Punjab but the Governor of Punjab has not announced the election date, the people of Pakistan are standing with Imran Khan, the opponents should understand that deliberatelyrejects the constitution is guilty of treason. The leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf said that the people of Pakistan finding difficult to live due to the worst inflation in history, dollar rate is getting out of control day by day. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib while talking to the media in Zaman Park said that if the election is not held within 90 days, Article 6 may be imposed. What treason has Fawad Chaudhry committed that he has been arrested?, He asked.

They did not learn any lesson from what happened to the country in nine months, he added.