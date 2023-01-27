Share:

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday assigned portfolios to the caretaker Provincial Ministers, who took the oath a day earlier.

S.M. Tanveer will be the minister of energy and industries, Dr. Javaid Akram specialized healthcare, Ibrahim Murad local government, while Bilal Afzal has been assigned the portfolio of communications and excise.

The chief minister has assigned the portfolio of primary and secondary healthcare to Dr. Jamal Nasir higher education and schools education to Mansoor Qadir, Zakat, Auqaf and religious affair Syed Azfar Ali Nasir while Amir Mir has been given the portfolio of information and culture.