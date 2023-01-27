Share:

LAHORE - Rashid Ahmad Malik – representing Pakistan and Ali Embroidery Mills – reached the 55+ men’s singles semifinals of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour after outpacing Vipul Varma of India 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals played in New Delhi, India. According to information made available here on Thursday, Malik will now face top seed Chandra Bhushan of India in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Chandra Bhushan thumped compatriot Joginder Sindh Mor 6-0, 6-4. In other semifinal of 55+ plus singles, second seed Pual Varghese of India, who defeated Pakistan’s Imran Ahmed Siddique, will vie against Markku Piirtola of Finland. Rashid Malik thanked his sponsor Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for his allout support in achieving his dream of winning ITF Seniors world title. “In my last tour, I succeeded in defending my seniors title in India and this time too, I am keen to do well against top seeds and especially the Indians and try to win this title as well.” Meanwhile in the 55+ plus doubles quarterfinals, Pakistani pair of Rashid Malik and Imran Siddique outlasted Indian duo of Lakpa Sherpa and Bhag Nand Singh Negi by 6-3, 6-0 to set semifinals clash against US-Indo pair of Nirmal Kumar Rajan and Paul Varghese. Another Pakistani pair of Waqar Nisar and Inam ul Haq will play their 65+ doubles semifinals against Joakim Burner and Klaus Berner of Finland.