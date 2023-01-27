Share:

KYIV-Russian forces fired more than 30 missiles at targets across Ukraine early on Thursday, hours after two dozen Iran-made attack drones were shot down by air defences, the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian military spokesman Yuriy Ignat told local media that several Russian Tu-95 bombers had launched the missile attack from northern region of Murmansk.

“We expect more than 30 missiles, which have already started to appear in various territories. Air defence systems are working,” Ignat said. At least 15 were shot down.

Earlier, Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down a cluster of Iranian-made attack drones launched by Russian forces from the Sea of Azov in the south of the country.

“Attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle) were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used 24 Shaheds. All 24 were destroyed,” the Ukrainian air force said in a statement online.

Since October, Russia has launched regular waves of aerial attacks against Ukraine, mainly targeting energy infrastructure.