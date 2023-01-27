Share:

LAHORE: - On the instructions of DG Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik, Additional Director Operations Ali Khurram along with food safety team raided the warehouse in Sahiwal, Chichawatani. 25000 stinky and rotten eggs were recovered and destroyed on the spot the food safety team. FIR fwas registered against the culprit, Malik Abdul Latif. Rotten eggs were to be used in the preparation of bakery items, such as Cake juices, biscuits, fruit cakes and other items were to be prepared from unhealthy eggs, DG PFA Mudassar Riaz malik said