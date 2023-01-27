Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Transport Department to start Pink People’s bus service exclusively for women to alleviate problems being faced by working women in public transport in Karachi.

The Pink People’s Bus Service will be launched from February 1, 2023 and its first route would be from Model Colony via Shara-e-Faisal to Tower. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon here on Thursday. The minister speaking at the occasion said that after successful operations of the orange, red and white buses in the metropolis government had decided to start Pink People’s Bus Service while considering the problems of working women who had to commute by public transport. The bus service would be available during office timings at intervals of every 20 minutes in the morning and evening while the pink buses would run at intervals of an hour during other timings of the day except the office hours.

Sharjeel Memon said that Pakistan People’s Party was trying to fulfill the promises made to the people of Karachi. The meeting also reviewed the operations of People’s Bus Service in Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and launch of Route 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Karachi. The minister directed that the operations of the People’s Bus Service should be started in Sukkur on January 29.

He further directed Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority to visit the remaining routes of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi and review the ongoing repair work for the improvement of the roads as well. The People’s Bus Service should be started on routes 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Karachi at the earliest so that the facility of modern public transport is available to as many citizens as possible. Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Channa, Operations Manager NRTC Abdul Shakoor attended the meeting.