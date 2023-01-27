Share:

LAHORE - SQ Seagold and FG/Din Polo registered thrilling victories in the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City (LSC) here at the Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground on Thursday.

The first match of the day proved a thrilling encounter, where SQ Seagold Polo Team defeated BN Polo Team by 6-5½. From the winning team, Raja Jalal Arsalan emerged as hero of the day as he pumped in three tremendous goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a brace and Omer Asjad Malhi struck one. Haider Naseem scored two goals while Babar Naseem and Raja Samiullah hit one each for BN Polo, which also had one-and-a-half goal handicap advantage.

FG/Din Polo Team defeated Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints by 7-6 in a nail-biting second match of the day. Mian Abbas Mukhtar cracked a quartet while Saqib Khan Khakwani struck three for FG/ Din Polo. Nico Roberts, who replaced Hissam Ali Hyder, hammered four goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Daniyal Shaikh hit one each for Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints. Two matches will be played today (Friday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields.