FAISALABAD - Former State Minister/Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry on Thursday called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for provision of equitable level playing field to all political parties to ensure free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that two provincial assemblies had been dissolved and all political parties wanted elections in the country but the Election Commission of Pakistan should ensure an equal atmosphere for election to all political parties in the country.

He said, “Political stability in the country lies only in free, fair and impartial elections.”

He said that the general election could not be held only to fulfill the desire of PTI chief Imran Khan. Talal said that a certificate of ‘Sadiq aur Ameen’ was given to a person in the past who was involved in ToshaKhana case.

He said that no one would be allowed to threaten the Election Commission and other state institutions and urged for taking action according to the law against the elements involved in this practice. Talal said that Fawad Chaudhry had been arrested in a case of threatening the ECP hence he should be treated under the law.

No political party wanted to arrest any politician but no one could be allowed to hurt state institutions, he said.

He said that PML-N leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Saad Rafique, PM Shehbaz Sharif and others were illegally arrested but neither they abused head of any institution, nor corruption of a single penny was proved against them. He said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not accepting salary from his son but a man who looted ‘Toshakhana’ was given a certificate of ‘Sadiq aur Ameen’.

He said that PTI had been facilitated illegally for the last one decade and its leadership was given certificates of Sadiq aur Ameen but now they were fully exposed. Replying to a question, he said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would return to the country soon.