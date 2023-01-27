Share:

‘Catastrophic floods in Pakistan’ was one of the many headlines of 2022. However, unlike those many headings, highlights of the flood could not succeed to stay longer neither in discourse nor in the state policies. Despite producing heart-shattered visuals of victims, the flood was, though surprisingly, not enough for the media’s ratings. As this headline disappeared in a flash, it was consequently declared unpopular and axiomatically imprinted in the collective consciousness as unimportant. Numbers are insignificant if not punctuated by monetary status. This is not unpredictable in a system constructed by and for the 1% elite. Neoliberalism, however, is the mainstream but camouflaged discourse. This dichotomy inherits through class stratification which is now exacerbated by the catalyst of floods. Given the food crisis, the ripple effects of floods have not only unravelled the bad governance but as a by-product reveal the neoliberal mantras infused in the society. The death of a helpless father in Mirpurkhas amid the flour crisis and concurrently the luxurious Karachi Eat food festival only 231 km away are the contrasting realities of the same community. This paradox is evidence of such neoliberal mantras—globalisation and food omperialism.

In order to dismantle the labyrinth of neoliberalism, it is crucial to investigate its unidentified nexus in society which provides the arena for the execution of its tactics and thus aggravates crises like floods. Its ubiquitous and simultaneously invisible nature cultivates the myth of an innocuous system wrongly accused of amplifying climate change. The floods in Pakistan are the repercussions of the abnormal torrential rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan which to a larger extent instigated by climate change. Neoliberalism, however, rejects this very narrative only when attributed to the elite. The carbon emissions of this 1% elite are double that of the poor, yet, the system lectures the individuals to delimit their carbon emissions while ignoring the bigger contributors. This neoliberal approach is the strategy as well as the rhetoric of so-called international organisations working in vain for environmental crises.

As neoliberalism cherishes markets and instinctively facilitates capitalists, it moulds each institution into a commodity. The intensity of this reconstruction can be measured by the fact that the fundamental institutions like food which had played its role in communal as well as environmental harmony are now disfigured into an exploitative tool. Therefore, quite significantly, the flood crisis in Pakistan is also intertwined with the industrialisation of food, considering its environmental impact. Agrotechnology, akin to other modernist phenomena, has changed the essence of this institution. It is now modernised in terms of large but innutritious productions via the commercialisation of agriculture through GMOs, biopiracy, and the popularisation of agricultural tyrants like Monsanto, an agrochemical industry responsible for producing cancerous herbicide. Biodiversity which can efficiently decrease carbon emissions is now left in only 22% of the land. These lands are indigenous and thus not civilised enough to use chemical fertilisers.

Food imperialism, earlier perpetuated through colonisation and in the present era, infused by neoliberalism under the guise of globalisation and with the apparatus of food chains, is relatively a fashionable device of neoliberalism. The Mcdonaldisation of society is disparaging the religious indigenous food traditions by glamorising the exclusivist American imperialist discourse of consumerism, individualisation and mechanisation which stands in stark contrast to inclusive eco-friendly traditional notions in which food is marked as a sacred entity that binds family, society and nature. While manifesting McDonald’s as one of the quintessential elements of modernism and therefore an indicator of economic progression, this food industry is advertised as popular and trendy.

Recently, PM Shahbaz Sharif visited Geneva to co-chair an international conference (quite sarcastically) titled “Climate Resilient Pakistan” to ironically collect the offerings of the same elite oligarchy who rather have been held accountable. Prosperously, (the only idea of prosperity we have) $10 billion dollars have been gathered, out of which $9 billion dollars will address the loans. This approach is essentially a distraction from the root cause. In order to find an optimal solution, it is significant to debunk the entangled and camouflaged ties of this flood crisis with the international power structure governed by neoliberalism and institutions under its influence. Contrary to the rapacious neoliberal ideology, the indigenous traditions of harmony, collectiveness and human well-being must be adopted. Only by the unpopular investigation and the holistic indigenous ideas, these man-made catastrophic disasters can be reduced. Thus, common men would be humanised and sensitised in the collective consciousness which is however not possible under the system which entertains 1% at the cost of 33 million.