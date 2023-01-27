Share:

THATTA-Three labourers died while another was rescued when portion of a coalmine collapsed here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said that four miners were engaged in repair work in a coalmine in Jhampir near Meting railway station when due to water pressure, coalmine caved in resultantly they all were trapped. The rescue personnel managed to save on labourer, bodies of two including 25-year-old Ayaz Khan s/o Fazal Gul and 34-year-old Syed Qayyum were pulled out and shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad. Search for body of 40-year Rehman s/o Wazir Umer was underway.