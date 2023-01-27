Share:

LAHORE - Director General LDA paid surprise visit to One Window Cell and listened to the problems of the citizens. Citizens complaints should be solved immediately and people should not be made to visit the offices again and again, says Aamir Ahmad Khan. In LDA’s one window cell, all the facilities of the department are available under one roof for convenience of citizens, DG LDA informed. On this occasion, while interacting to the citizens, Director General LDA Aamir Ahmed Khan said that all facilities regarding various LDA matters are available for public under one roof. DG LDA expressed satisfaction on the one-window cell and directed to further improve the services. He directed the Additional Director General and other concerned officers to speed up the processing of citizens related services and to ensure that citizens shouldn’t be repeatedly visit LDA office for their issues. He stressed that more facilities should be provided to the citizens. He mentioned that separate seats and a special lounge have been made for women and elderly people at the one window cell. DG LDA ordered that the officers should solve the problems of the citizens diligently in the stipulated time,