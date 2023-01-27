Share:

ISLAMABAD - The treasury and the opposition on Thursday in the Senate condemned the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case registered against him on the complaint of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanded his immediate release. PTI also came down hard on the electoral body and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja over the controversies surrounding the arrest of former information minister and the appointment of caretaker chief minister in Punjab.

Though treasury criticized the action of the arrest, yet it made it clear that PTI itself was behind the culture of victimizing the political opponents by sending them in jails in “fake” corruption cases At the outset of the sitting, Leader of the Opposition in the House Dr Shahzad Waseem said Chaudhry had passed remarks about the conduct of the ECP and had not broken any law. He said that the way the PTI leader was brought to the court handcuffed while his face covered with a piece of cloth has exposed the whole system.

The opposition leader questioning the impartiality of the Election Commission said that the body was giving an impression of bias every time. He said it was the job of the ECP to be ready to hold elections all the time – whether in 90 days or 60 days – but it didn’t appear to be ready to do so. Senator Waseem went on to say that it was also the duty of ECP to ensure impartiality on the process of appointment of caretaker chief minister in any province to move forward free and fair election. He warned of dire consequences if the elections were rigged and an effort was made to impose a minority on the majority through rigging.

Former prime minister and PPP Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said Chaudhry had been a member of his cabinet and the minister concerned should respond to the issue. “It is a sub-judice matter.” At the same time, he emphasized that the caretaker setup and the office of the CEC were constitutional positions and there should be no criticism against them.

PTI Senator Dost Muhammad Khan speaking on his turn said that Chaudhry had been punished for calling the chief election commissioner a munshi (clerk). He added that munshi was a better word for him as he deserved to be called a peon. His party colleague Senator Faisal Javed Khan questioned whether Chaudhry was a terrorist the way he was arrested and presented before the court? PML-N legislator Irfan Siddiqui said that despite having political differences with PTI, it was terrible to see the scene when Chaudhry was brought to a court handcuffed like a terrorist.

“This practice should come to an end,” he said. PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi said that this came under the unusual punishment that was given to Chaudhry and his other party colleagues including Shahbaz Gill and Senator Azam Swati.

I had advocated for the right of bail to discourage torture and ensure freedom from unusual punishments but it was made of fun, she said. Separately, former chairman Senator and PPP Senator Farooq H Naek sought ruling from the chairman Senate on who could use Pakistan’s flag on his vehicle from amongst the federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisors, and special assistants to the prime minister, and those people having the status of federal ministers. He sought from the chair to give his ruling whether all these functionaries can use the flag on their vehicles or only federal ministers can enjoy this special status.