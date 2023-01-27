Share:

KHYBER - A protest rally of Khuga Khel tribesmen was held at Bacha Khan Chowk, Landi Kotal bazaar, against the upcoming Pak-Afghan Luxury Bus Service via Torkham Border on Thursday. It should be noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to launch a lavish bus service between Peshawar and Jalalabad, Quetta and Kandahar in July 2022.

Hundreds of locals gathered at the Chowk to protest what they saw as an unfair government decision. On the occasion, their leaders, including Mufti Ijaz Shinwari, city mayor Haji Shah Khalid, Mirajuddin Shinwari, Israr Shinwari, councillor Azizullah Afridi, and others, categorically condemned the bus service, claiming that it would result in the unemployment of hundreds of thousands of locals. “

We reject an agreement signed by a group of nominal elders and the government and will use all forums to protect the transporters’ interests,” they added. They claimed that the comfort passenger bus service would deprive the majority of locals of earning three meals a day.