Peshawar - The University of peshawar’s Centre for Disaster preparedness and Management (CDpM) held a two-day training on “serious Disaster Board Game hazagora and Extreme Event Game” in collaboration with sDpI-Islamabad.

Dr hisham, a research Fellow at the University of salford, and Dr Mushtaq, assistant professor CDpM, provided the training.

The goal of this training was to educate students about disaster risks and the steps they can take to prepare for them. seven different hazagora sessions were held, in which students participated and played the extreme event game.

During hazagora, players become members of a community that must develop and sustain itself, but because the community is frequently affected by hazards, the community must also prepare to face them. Discussions about natural disasters and their potential consequences teach them more about the mechanisms underlying these processes.

The extreme event game simulates what it takes to build community resilience in the face of disasters through knowledge and skills such as critical thinking, coalition building, and change adaptation. During an exciting, fast-paced disaster simulation, players collaborated to make decisions and solve problems.

During the closing ceremony, prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Director CDPM, thanked the workshop organisers and participants and stated that these games strengthen students’ resilience, making them better prepared to face future disasters.