Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

11 rescued as two boats capsize at sea in the Philippines

Agencies
January 27, 2024
International, Newspaper

MANILA   -   Eleven people were res­cued at sea after two small passenger boats capsized in bad weather off the western Philip­pine island of Palawan, authorities said Friday.

The boats were fer­rying local residents of tiny islands around the municipality of Araceli in the Sulu Sea when they separately ran into strong winds in the same area on Wednes­day, Araceli police said.

A coast guard rescue vessel found all seven people alive from one boat at midday Friday, the agency said in a statement.

Video footage re­leased by the coast guard showed seven people huddled precari­ously side by side on top of the white hull of an upturned outrigger that was being tossed by rough waves. 

Nearly a fourth of the hull was ripped off.

On Thursday all four on board the other boat were rescued elsewhere in the area, Araceli police Captain Orland Sagaro told AFP. Those rescued Friday were treated for cuts and swaddled with blankets. “There was no storm but the north­east monsoons are quite strong in these parts.

SC dismisses Arif Abbasi’s appeal against papers’ rejection

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024