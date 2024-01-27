3 brothers in run for one NA, two KP PA seats in Mohmand

MOHMAND - In the upcoming 2024 general elections, the political landscape in Mohmand tribal district is set for a showdown as three brothers from the Karwan-e-Rehman family, running as independent candidates, compete for the solitary National Assembly seat (NA-26) and two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly seats.
NA-26 Mohmand, encompassing the Mohmand tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has become a focal point, with a dozen candidates vying for victory. Notable contenders include former MNA Bilal Rehman, PTI’s former MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand, and JUI-F candidate Mufti Arif Haqqani.
The Rehman brothers are strategically positioned, with Bilal Rehman eyeing NA-26, Senator Hilal Rehman contesting for PK-68 Mohmand-2, and former MPA Abbass Rehman running for PK-67 Mohmand-1.
Other candidates in the NA-26 race include PTI’s Sajid Khan Mohmand, JUI-F’s Mufti Arif Haqqani, ANP’s Nisar Ahmad, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Mohammad Saeed Khan, PPP’s Abdul Waheed Khan, PML-N’s Malik Zar Khan Safi, and TLP candidates Abdur Rehman Nizami and Muhammad Adil.
The candidates, representing major political parties, are confident of victory, setting the stage for a fierce electoral contest. Observers highlight the strong voter base of former PTI MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand, JUI-F Mufti Arif Haqqani, and independent candidate Bilal Rehman, attributing it to various development projects in the tribal district.
Sajid Khan Mohmand, in particular, claims credit for approving significant infrastructure projects during his tenure, including roads, playgrounds, high schools, grid stations, and other initiatives.
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Mohmand’s registered population stands at 553,933, with 359,045 registered voters, including 206,785 males and 152,260 females. The ECP plans to establish 195 polling stations in the tribal district, categorizing 61 as most sensitive, 95 as sensitive, and 39 as normal.
Despite historical turnouts of 23% in 2008, 30.16% in 2013, and 36.04% in 2018, expectations suggest a potential decline in voter participation due to economic challenges in the newly merged districts. The Mohmand district has witnessed varied electoral outcomes, notably with independent candidate Bilal Rehman’s victory in 2013 and PTI candidate Sajid Khan Mohmand’s success in 2018.