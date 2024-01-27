3 brothers in run for one NA, two KP PA seats in Mohmand

MOHMAND - In the upcoming 2024 general elections, the political landscape in Mohmand tribal dis­trict is set for a showdown as three brothers from the Karwan-e-Rehman family, running as independent candidates, compete for the solitary National Assembly seat (NA-26) and two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly seats.

NA-26 Mohmand, encompassing the Mo­hmand tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, has become a focal point, with a dozen candidates vying for victory. Notable con­tenders include former MNA Bilal Rehman, PTI’s former MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand, and JUI-F candidate Mufti Arif Haqqani.

The Rehman brothers are strategically positioned, with Bilal Rehman eyeing NA-26, Senator Hilal Rehman contesting for PK-68 Mohmand-2, and former MPA Abbass Rehman running for PK-67 Mohmand-1.

Other candidates in the NA-26 race in­clude PTI’s Sajid Khan Mohmand, JUI-F’s Mufti Arif Haqqani, ANP’s Nisar Ahmad, Ja­maat-i-Islami’s Mohammad Saeed Khan, PPP’s Abdul Waheed Khan, PML-N’s Malik Zar Khan Safi, and TLP candidates Abdur Rehman Nizami and Muhammad Adil.

The candidates, representing major polit­ical parties, are confident of victory, setting the stage for a fierce electoral contest. Ob­servers highlight the strong voter base of former PTI MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand, JUI-F Mufti Arif Haqqani, and independent candi­date Bilal Rehman, attributing it to various development projects in the tribal district.

Sajid Khan Mohmand, in particular, claims credit for approving significant in­frastructure projects during his tenure, in­cluding roads, playgrounds, high schools, grid stations, and other initiatives.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Mohmand’s registered pop­ulation stands at 553,933, with 359,045 registered voters, including 206,785 males and 152,260 females. The ECP plans to es­tablish 195 polling stations in the tribal dis­trict, categorizing 61 as most sensitive, 95 as sensitive, and 39 as normal.

Despite historical turnouts of 23% in 2008, 30.16% in 2013, and 36.04% in 2018, expectations suggest a potential de­cline in voter participation due to econom­ic challenges in the newly merged districts. The Mohmand district has witnessed var­ied electoral outcomes, notably with inde­pendent candidate Bilal Rehman’s victory in 2013 and PTI candidate Sajid Khan Mo­hmand’s success in 2018.