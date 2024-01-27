5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Com­pany (FESCO) caught 5704 power pilferers during last 141 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.634.7 mil­lion for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the on­going special anti-power theft drive. Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that over 13.8 million de­tection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.443.9 million was also recov­ered from defaulters.

He said that 5360 cases were regis­tered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 4615 pilferers so far. Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1405 points in first circle and imposed a fine of Rs.161.3 million on them under the head of 3633,000 de­tection units.

In second circle, the teams detect­ed electricity theft at 940 points and imposed a fine of Rs.105.9 million on them under the head of 2343,000 detection units. In Jhang circle, the teams caught 643 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.78.1 million under 1981,000 units. Similarly, 828 cases of electricity theft were detect­ed in Sargodha circle and the compa­ny handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.88.2 million under 1791,000 detection units.

UAF VC STRESSESPROTECTING PERI-URBANAREAS AS FARMLANDS

University of Agriculture Faisala­bad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Friday stressed the need for protecting peri-urban areas as farmlands to meet food needs of the growing population. He expressed these views during his address as the chief guest at the In­ternational Workshop on Peri-Urban Land and Food Security.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with Pakistan Acad­emy of Sciences, Alliance of Inter­national Science Organisation and University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

He said that it was a matter of concern that agricultural land is be­ing converted into residential areas which is posing a threat to food secu­rity. He said that concrete measures must be taken to prevent the conver­sion of fertile agricultural lands into residential colonies.