Acquitted man thrashed by police outside court in Sujawal

SUJAWAL - Few officials of Sujawal police mercilessly thrashed a person identified as Naeem Lontgiyo outside the session court after he was acquitted in a case by a local judicial magistrate’s court on Friday. Assistant Sub Inspector Zaffar Zaur, ASI Allah Rakhiyo, ASI Qadir Phnwar and police constable Sarfaraz attempted to pick him up again with the intention of lodging another false FIR but he resisted following which the unruly police personals started thrashing him. They kept beating him until some local lawyers intercepted. None of the passerbys dared to intervene due to the fear of police. Rather they filmed a video of the episode and put it on social media. The victim was brought back to the court premises where he received medical treatment. Source revealed that later he filed a petition before the Sessions Court for lodgment of the FIR against police officials involved in the episode.