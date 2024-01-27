Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Acquitted man thrashed by police outside court in Sujawal

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL
January 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUJAWAL   -  Few officials of Sujaw­al police mercilessly thrashed a person identified as Naeem Lontgiyo outside the session court after he was acquitted in a case by a local judicial magistrate’s court on Friday. Assistant Sub Inspector Zaffar Zaur, ASI Allah Rakhiyo, ASI Qadir Phnwar and police con­stable Sarfaraz attempted to pick him up again with the intention of lodging another false FIR but he re­sisted following which the unruly police personals started thrashing him. They kept beating him until some local lawyers intercepted. None of the pass­erbys dared to intervene due to the fear of police. Rather they filmed a video of the episode and put it on social media. The victim was brought back to the court premises where he received medical treat­ment. Source revealed that later he filed a petition before the Sessions Court for lodgment of the FIR against police officials involved in the episode.

Tags:

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA
SUJAWAL

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024