Acquitted man thrashed by police outside court in Sujawal

SUJAWAL - Few officials of Sujaw­al police mercilessly thrashed a person identified as Naeem Lontgiyo outside the session court after he was acquitted in a case by a local judicial magistrate’s court on Friday. Assistant Sub Inspector Zaffar Zaur, ASI Allah Rakhiyo, ASI Qadir Phnwar and police con­stable Sarfaraz attempted to pick him up again with the intention of lodging another false FIR but he re­sisted following which the unruly police personals started thrashing him. They kept beating him until some local lawyers intercepted. None of the pass­erbys dared to intervene due to the fear of police. Rather they filmed a video of the episode and put it on social media. The victim was brought back to the court premises where he received medical treat­ment. Source revealed that later he filed a petition before the Sessions Court for lodgment of the FIR against police officials involved in the episode.