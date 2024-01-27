Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Agreement signed with BoP for solar systems for PEF schools

Our Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Opinions, Editorials, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   An agreement has been signed between Punjab Education Foundation and Bank of Punjab, marking a significant step towards providing solar panels to more than 7,000 partner schools under the PEF umbrella. According to a spokesman for the PFA, the partnership aims to empower educational institutions with sustainable energy solutions through accessible installment loans for the acquisition of solar systems. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by MD PEF Shahid Farid and Head Retail Finance Division Salman Shah here during a ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the PEF MD highlighted the positive impact of this initiative, stating that over 7,000 PEF partner schools will benefit from the solar energy facility.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024