Agreement signed with BoP for solar systems for PEF schools

LAHORE - An agreement has been signed between Punjab Education Foundation and Bank of Punjab, marking a significant step towards providing solar panels to more than 7,000 partner schools under the PEF umbrella. According to a spokesman for the PFA, the partnership aims to empower educational institutions with sustainable energy solutions through accessible installment loans for the acquisition of solar systems. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by MD PEF Shahid Farid and Head Retail Finance Division Salman Shah here during a ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the PEF MD highlighted the positive impact of this initiative, stating that over 7,000 PEF partner schools will benefit from the solar energy facility.