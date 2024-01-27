ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat

SWAT - The candidates of Awa­mi National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) started pos­ing serious challenge to Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf Parliamentar­ians Vice Chairman and former Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan in his home constituency of the National Assembly NA-4 Swat-III. Politcal observers said that close electoral battle was expected among Briga­dier (r) Mohammad Saleem Khan of ANP, Kamal Khan of PPP and Mahmood Khan of PTIP. Sohail Sultan who was backed by PTI, Rahimullah of the JUI-F, Fazal Subhan of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Mohammad Raza Khan of the Tahrik La­baik Pakistan and Malik Zada of the Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party can also sur­prise many in the polling day.

A.H Hilali, former Chair­man Political Science Depart­ment, University of Peshawar said the political landscape in Swat was unique with voters balancing between loyalty to established parties and the promises of new entrants making the Febuary 8, 2024 elections a closely watched affair. He said Swat was once considered a stronghold of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which swept the 2013 and 2018 general elections in the district. However, in election 2024 it would be difficult for PTI backed candidates to re­peat the same performance in Swat where split mandate is expected. He said the PTI nominees were contesting elections independently with different symbols, which could confuse the party’s vot­ers, and if that happened, the PTI-P would benefit in Swat.

He said that Mahmood Khan has parted ways with the PTI after the May 9 vio­lent protests and became part of the PTI-P founded by former chief minister of the party Pervez Khattak. “Defin­tily Mahmood Khan had an political influence in his home district due to the ex­ecution of mega development projects including Swat mo­torway and provision of gov­ernment jobs to locals that may benefit him,” he said.

He said that mostly Swat residents voted for candi­dates considering the govern­ment jobs provided to them and not the development projects executed in the area, so Mahmood Khan and for­mer MPA Mohibullah Khan as PTI-P nominees were likely to attract voters attention on D Day. Mahmood Khan is a candidate for the National Assembly seat NA-4 and pro­vincial assembly seat PK-10, while ex livestock minister Mohibullah will contest elec­tion in PK-9 constituency.

NA-4 Swat-III was created in 2018 general election af­ter separating tehsils Kabal and Matta from NA-3 Swat. In 2018 general election, NA 3 was won by former MNA Mu­rad Saeed with 71,600 votes against Saleem Khan of ANP who bagged 30, 975 votes.

Hilali said that political can­didates would have to make an extra effort to bring voters to political stations in case of snowfall and rains in these mountainous areas of Swat. He said that 2022 floods had badly affected communica­tion infrastructure and hotels industry in these areas and its rehabilitation would be a big challenge for the new govern­ment. He said eradication of poverty, unemployment and allievation of poverty in the area were major issues and candidates showing programs for its resolutions would get an edge over others.

Meanwhile, election cam­paign in the constituency was in full swing where can­didates were addressing public and corner meetings besides rallies to persuade voters. Besides corner meet­ings and approaching large tribes, the political stalwarts started door to door cam­paign to attract voters. Politi­cal observers said that young voters will play an important role in deciding fate of these candidates on February 8, 2024. Meanwhile, leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have claimed the party will win Swat region’s nation­al and provincial assembly seats in the Feb 8 elections. They recently met in Mingora and vowed to support the party’s election nominees, in­cluding provincial president Amir Muqam (NA-2), Wajid Ali Khan (NA-3) and Irshad Khan (PK-6). As the polling day become nearer, election campaign was likely to in­crease further in Swat.