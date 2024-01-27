Autonomy Challenge

The Ministry of Finance has recently taken a firm stance against the perceived financial autonomy claimed by numerous federal corpo­rate entities and executive departments, marking a proactive move to curb budgetary slippages. This assertive response comes ahead of an immi­nent quarterly review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reflect­ing the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and accountability.

In response to the financial autonomy claims, the Ministry of Finance has imposed stringent fiscal controls, prohibiting federal ministries, divi­sions, attached and subordinate offices, corporations, and executive de­partments from creating any charge or liability. This move aims to ad­dress concerns related to the unchecked creation of financial obligations and charges by approximately 300 entities under the federal domain. The entities had asserted their financial independence, arguing that their boards are competent to make financial decisions.

The significance of this restriction lies in its mandate for prior approv­al from the Finance Division for pay, allowances, and revisions concerning government employees across various bodies. By doing so, the government seeks to streamline and centralise decision-making processes related to employees’ financial matters, ensuring a cohesive approach to budget man­agement. This aligns with the commitment made to the IMF last month, wherein the Finance Ministry vowed to refrain from approving any in­crease in employees-related expenditures during the current fiscal year.

The Ministry of Finance has invoked Rule 12 of the Rules of Business (RoB) 1973, emphasising that no division should authorise orders affect­ing the Federation’s finances without prior consultation with the Finance Division. The Ministry has also underscored the requirement for offices to promptly deposit annual surpluses in the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF) after authorised expenditures. This measure aims to bolster transparen­cy and adherence to the Public Finance Management Act 2019. To ensure compliance, the AGP has been tasked with verifying approvals during au­dits of federal offices, while the AGPR and budget and expenditure wings of the Ministry of Finance are mandated to review existing expenditures.

As Pakistan gears up for an IMF quarterly review, these measures re­flect a commitment to sound fiscal governance, demonstrating a proactive approach to mitigate budgetary slippages and foster economic stability. Moving forward, sustained efforts in enforcing these controls will be cru­cial to achieving long-term fiscal sustainability and resilience.