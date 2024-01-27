Bahawalpur DC for action against underage, unlicensed drivers

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Za­heer Anwar Jappa has said that legal action should be taken against unlicensed and un­derage drivers and also against those who drive their vehicles at high speed. In this regard, the Regional Transport Author­ity, Punjab Highways Police, Traffic Police, and other related institutions should play an active role. He issued these instructions during the meeting held in the committee room of his office. In the meeting, Secre­tary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, Manager Dive Bus Service Abdullah Abbasi, DFO Forest Khalid Javed, SDO High­ways Irfan Abbas, National Highway Motor Police Officer Aamir Shehzad, Traffic Police and other concerned department officers were also present. DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that effective measures should be taken to control the accidents and traffic signs should be installed on the roads. He said that teams comprising officials from the Excise Department, RTA Secretary, and Traffic Police should be formed to take ac­tion against unregistered vehicles.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima informed about the measures related to the protection from accidents. She said that legal action is being taken against workshops that modify the bodies of motor­cycles, rickshaws, and tri-wheelers illegally. The process of registration of three-wheeler vehicles has also started.

DC VISITS CONTROL ROOM SET UP FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS 2024

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the control room set up at his office regarding the General Elections 2024. Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Returning Officer Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawal­pur Saddar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan, and other rel­evant officers were present. Representatives of the district administration, police, MEPCO, PTCL, NTC, Rescue 1122, Sui Gas, and other relevant departments will also be present in the control room on the day of the elections.

He instructed the concerned officers that all the arrangements of the control room regarding the election should be completed on time. He said that the representatives of related departments should perform their duties efficiently. Additional Deputy Com­missioner General and Focal Person Control Room Naeem Sadiq Cheema briefed about the control room.