Balochistan Apex Committee reviews law & order situation

Fifteenth meeting of Balochistan Apex Committee was held in Quetta today with Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki in the chair.

During the meeting, the overall law and order situation and measures to conduct peaceful, fair and impartial elections in Balochistan were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister said that the government is determined to hold fair, transparent, peaceful and impartial elections in the province.

The Chief Minister said effective security measures have been taken to protect the lives and property of the people on the polling day.