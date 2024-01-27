Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan Apex Committee reviews law & order situation

Balochistan Apex Committee reviews law & order situation
Web Desk
9:09 PM | January 27, 2024
National

Fifteenth meeting of Balochistan Apex Committee was held in Quetta today with Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki in the chair.  

During the meeting, the overall law and order situation and measures to conduct peaceful, fair and impartial elections in Balochistan were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister said that the government is determined to hold fair, transparent, peaceful and impartial elections in the province.

The Chief Minister said effective security measures have been taken to protect the lives and property of the people on the polling day.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024