Balochistan CS visits Election Control Room

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday visited the Election Control Room established in the provincial IT Department to inspect the preparedness plan for the upcom­ing general polls 2024. Provincial Election Com­missioner Muhammad Fareed Afridi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Secretary Lo­cal Government Noor Ahmad Perkani, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, and Secretary S&GAD Syed Faisal Ahmed accompanied the chief secretary.

Shakeel Qadir Khan, on the occasion, said con­ducting free, fair, and transparent elections is the main responsibility of the caretaker provincial government for which it is fully prepared. He di­rected that “it must be ensured that data regard­ing the initiation and completion of voting at the polling station must be displayed on the screens of the control room. Besides, he added the loca­tion of highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling stations of all divisions should also be given on the control room screen. The CS called for devising a concerted strategy for the comple­tion of a contingency plan at the district level for the transportation of ballot papers. Earlier, Balo­chistan CS was briefed that the Provincial Control Room and Emergency Control Center have been established in S&IT Department.