Saturday, January 27, 2024
Barry’s, FG/Din Polo set for showdown in Corps Commander Polo Cup final

Our Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
LAHORE   -  The stage is set for a grand finale in the Corps Commander Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Alfalah Invest­ment and Abhi Investment, is be­ing held here at the Jinnah Polo Fields. Diamond Paints and Rijas/ Master Paints have also clinched their positions in the subsidiary fi­nal of the competition. The fourth day of the tournament, a riveting Friday, featured two fiercely con­tested matches. In the day’s open­ing match, Diamond Paints edged past Barry’s Polo with a close scoreline of 4-3½. Despite this defeat, Barry’s made it through to the final, thanks to their superior goal average. Diamond Paints’ vic­tory, however, was not in vain, as it guaranteed them a place in the subsidiary final. The team’s suc­cess was underpinned by Raja Temur Nadeem’s impressive dou­ble, complemented by Saqib Khak­wani and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, who contributed one goal each. On Bar­ry’s side, Raja Mikael Sami single-handedly shouldered the scoring responsibilities, netting all three goals for his team, which also benefited from a half goal handi­cap advantage. The day’s second match was a showcase of skill and determination as FG/Din Polo out­paced DS Polo with a convincing 8-6 victory, thereby securing their berth in the main final.

