Barry’s, FG/Din Polo set for showdown in Corps Commander Polo Cup final

LAHORE - The stage is set for a grand finale in the Corps Commander Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Alfalah Investment and Abhi Investment, is being held here at the Jinnah Polo Fields. Diamond Paints and Rijas/ Master Paints have also clinched their positions in the subsidiary final of the competition. The fourth day of the tournament, a riveting Friday, featured two fiercely contested matches. In the day’s opening match, Diamond Paints edged past Barry’s Polo with a close scoreline of 4-3½. Despite this defeat, Barry’s made it through to the final, thanks to their superior goal average. Diamond Paints’ victory, however, was not in vain, as it guaranteed them a place in the subsidiary final. The team’s success was underpinned by Raja Temur Nadeem’s impressive double, complemented by Saqib Khakwani and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, who contributed one goal each. On Barry’s side, Raja Mikael Sami single-handedly shouldered the scoring responsibilities, netting all three goals for his team, which also benefited from a half goal handicap advantage. The day’s second match was a showcase of skill and determination as FG/Din Polo outpaced DS Polo with a convincing 8-6 victory, thereby securing their berth in the main final.