Begging Overseas

Arising trend of Pakistanis resorting to begging in the Mid­dle East, specifically Saudi Arabia, demands urgent ac­tion by the government to stop this. Multiple incidents of offloading beggars from various flights ready to take off in differ­ent cities of Pakistan have occurred already. Still, the complaint of people begging after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia per­sists. This is very alarming and compromises the image of the country overseas. The gravity of the situation is evident from the fact that the matter appeared in the discussion of the Senate’s sub-committee of the Committee that deals with Overseas Paki­stanis and Human Resource Development abroad.

The trend also brings to spotlight the root cause that we tend to forget or normalise – the problem of youth unemployment. Not having a means of earning pushes people towards begging. 60% of Pakistan’s youth is unemployed and this is a big num­ber. In addressing the trend of overseas begging, this factor must not be overlooked. To respond to the issue of begging, different federal ministries need to come together to ensure that better checks and restrictions are in place when it comes to verification procedures that lead to the issuance of a valid travel document.

Blocking the CNICs of people found involved in begging in oth­er countries will also help tackle the problem. It is difficult to know beforehand if a person who is otherwise travelling for Umrah will turn to begging alongside. But some mechanism must be developed through which people who wish to report such a case can do so.

It is good to see that the committee has directed the govern­ment to take decisive measures to address this problem and prevent it from spreading further. Apart from better screen­ing and checks, in the long term, creating job opportunities for the unemployed has rightly been pointed out by the Parliamen­tary committee. Initiatives like online portals for real-time job opportunities can significantly contribute to alleviating unem­ployment challenges. Moreover, skills programs that are direct­ly linked to industries that can provide basic employment as a first step must be devised. When people will have a legitimate way of earning, no matter how small, there will be fewer rea­sons for them to turn to begging.