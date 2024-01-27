Bilawal squarely blames PML-N, PTI for economic mess, polarising society

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday squarely blamed the PML-N and the PTI for the current economic mess, saying the two groups sowed hatred and division by turning their political differences into personal enmity, driving a wedge in society to the detriment of the country, economy and every Pakistani.

Addressing an election rally in Peshawar, Bilawal expressed gratitude for the rousing welcome he received upon his arrival in Peshawar.

Currently on a whirlwind tour of the four provinces ahead of the Feb 8 elections, Bilawal mentioned that he had already addressed 10 conventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As the polling day draws closer, Bilawal questioned those who advocate for postponing the electoral exercise using excuses of chilly weather and security concerns, wondering about the motives behind such suggestions.

He highlighted that PPP leaders, on nationwide tours, faced similar security threats, but they did not feel scared or threatened as they were loyalists of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal acknowledged that the country was surrounded by perils, with issues of unemployment, inflation and poverty intensifying daily. He said the severity of the circumstances the nation was in was unprecedented: on one hand, Pakistan faces a severe economic crisis, on the other hand, terrorism is spreading its tentacles again.

The PPP chairman blamed the PML-N and the PTI for the current economic mess, saying the two parties indulged in hate and divisive politics, driving a wedge in society to the detriment of the country, economy and every Pakistani.

Bilawal asserted his desire to lead Pakistan into the new politics of 2024, contrasting it with opponents who cling to old politics reminiscent of the 1990s.

He also emphasised that the PPP did not copy-paste its manifesto, unlike other political parties.

Bilawal identified inflation, poverty and unemployment as the three biggest challenges facing Pakistan and pledged that upon assuming power, his party would overcome these challenges.