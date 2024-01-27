Bodies of 77 Ukrainian soldiers repatriated to Kyiv

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukraine said Friday that Russia had returned the bodies of 77 soldiers, days after the downing of a Russian military plane threw doubt on the future of such ex­changes. Moscow and Kyiv traded fresh accu­sations over the crash of the transporter that Russia says was shot down near the rivals’ border, killing 65 Ukrai­nian prisoners of war.

While Kyiv has not outright denied the claims, officials have appeared to question whether its POWs were on board. The latest re­patriation of bodies ap­peared unrelated to the downing of the plane, which crashed in a fire­ball in Russia’s west­ern Belgorod region on Wednesday. “Prepara­tions for the repatria­tion had been under­way for a long time,” Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a state­ment. Hundreds of cap­tured prisoners have been freed in dozens of exchanges throughout the near two-year war.