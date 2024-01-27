Body formed to resolve taxpayers’ issues

PESHAWAR - Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Malik Amjid Zubair, responding to the Sarhad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry’s demand, has estab­lished a committee. Comprising nominated members from the chamber and FBR officers, its purpose is to resolve issues faced by the business community and taxpayers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber, has urged for simplifying the current tax system, bring­ing the tax ratio to single digits, and equalizing tariffs on 224 items with Afghanistan duties. Special incen­tives, along with a five-year exemption on income tax, sales tax, customs duties, and utility bills, were also demanded. Ishaq emphasized avoiding overburden­ing existing taxpayers with new taxes and expanding the tax base. During the visit to the chamber house, FBR Chairman Malik Amjid Zubair held a meeting with the business community. Attendees included SCCI officials, senators, FBR officers, and members of the chamber’s executive committee. Fuad Ishaq con­veyed the difficulties faced due to the Torkham bor­der closure, urging authorities to take steps to keep the border open for smooth cross-border trade.