Britain’s King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostate surgery

London - King Charles III was on Friday admitted to a London hospital for scheduled sur­gery, Buckingham Palace said, a week after revealing the British monarch would be treated for an enlarged prostate. “The king was this morning admitted to a Lon­don hospital for scheduled treatment,” the palace added in a statement. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.” Royal officials took the unusual step last week of issuing a bulletin on the 75-year-old monarch’s health, disclos­ing that he had an enlarged prostate but the condition was benign. It came soon after a separate statement that the king’s daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, had undergone successful abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition. Kate, married to Charles’s elder son and heir to the throne Prince William, is facing up to two weeks’ recuperation at the private London Clinic, then several months away from public duties. British me­dia reported that Charles was being treated at the same clinic as Kate and is understood to have visited her there ahead of his treatment. Charles travelled to his private Sandringham estate in eastern England last Friday to prepare for what royal officials said would be a “corrective proce­dure”, before returning to London on Thursday. Charles was told he had the condition, which is common in men aged over 50 and affects urina­tion, last Wednesday after experienc­ing symptoms and having a check-up. He wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to see their doctor.