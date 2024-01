KARACHI - Sindh Care­taker Minister of Health and Social Welfare Dr Saad Kha­lid Niaz on Friday launched Sindh Mental Health Policy containing guidelines and measures to deal with psy­chological issues. Sindh Health department has launched the policy in col­laboration with Pakistan In­stitute of Living and Learning (PILL) at a ceremony held here at Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, said a statement issued here.