CEO cancels leaves of doctors, paramedical staffs in view of election

QUETTA - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saeed Ahmed Mirwani on Friday chaired a meeting of hospital consultants and doctors under the implementa­tion of medical emergency regarding the upcom­ing elections. In the meeting, an emergency was imposed in the hospital regarding the general elec­tions, leaves of doctors, medical and paramedical staff were canceled.

In this regard, instructions were issued to the doc­tors and other staff of the hospital. They were di­rected to take emergency measures to deal with any unpleasant incident. At the same time, instructions were also given to keep the ambulances on standby. The administration was also directed to ensure the presence of doctors, paramedical staff and all kinds of medicines in the hospital, during the meeting.