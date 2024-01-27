Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China anticipates future growth, commits to progress

WASEEM ABBAS SIAL
January 27, 2024
Opinions, columnist, Newspaper

Pakistan and China forge historic ties, strengthening bonds rooted in ancient Silk Road

In a historic milestone, Paki­stan and China have formalized their diplomatic relations, har­kening back to the ancient trade routes along the Silk Road. This enduring partnership, char­acterized by pivotal moments such as diplomatic acknowledg­ment in 1950, boundary agree­ments in 1963, and the ratifica­tion of the Treaty of Friendship in 2005, spans diverse realms including culture, science, eco­nomics, and defense. At the pinnacle of this collaborative ef­fort stands the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), initiated in 2013 through multi-billion-dollar projects. Termed the “All-Weather Strategic Co­operative Partnership,” this alliance symbolizes a resilient bond, with China acknowledg­ing Pakistan as an unwavering and steadfast ally.

China’s Pursuit of New In­dustrialization Takes Cen­ter Stage in Modernization Drive

PML-N to unveil party manifesto today

Under the leadership of Min­ister of Industry and Informa­tion Technology, Jin Zhuan­glong, China is actively pushing forward with its new industri­alization agenda, a key pillar in its broader modernization plan. Recognizing China’s un­matched 14-year leadership in global manufacturing, Jin em­phasizes a revitalized phase of industrialization.

The central government, steadfast in its commitment to economic stability, recently convened a national confer­ence focused on new indus­trialization. This initiative has kick-started high-quality de­velopment projects since the beginning of the year.

With a target set to achieve new industrialization by 2035, China is dedicated to estab­lishing a modern industrial system driven by advanced manufacturing. The nation aims to provide both material and technological support for the ongoing modernization efforts. Prioritizing scientific and technological innovation, transforming traditional in­dustries, and advocating for green and low-carbon devel­opment are crucial elements underscoring China’s commit­ment to modernization.

Transformative changes unveiled by NAB to enhance operations,transparency

China’s Economic Resil­ience Shines: Key Insights from Central Economic Work Conference

China, acclaimed as a prime investment destination, re­cently underwent a thorough evaluation spotlighted at the China Central Economic Work Conference. President Xi Jin­ping delivered a comprehen­sive keynote, reviewing 2023, analyzing the current eco­nomic situation, and sharing insights into the economic agenda for 2024. International recognition stemming from the conference emphasizes fa­vorable conditions outweigh­ing challenges, underscoring China’s adaptability, vast po­tential, strategic flexibility, and enduring positive fundamen­tals, fostering increased stabil­ity, strength, and prosperity.

A closer examination of 2023 reveals China’s economy sustaining substantial growth among major global economies, set to contribute one-third to global economic growth. No­tably, despite a global decline in foreign direct investment in 2022, China experienced a remarkable 5% increase, de­fying the negative trend. The International Monetary Fund has revised its forecast for China’s economic growth, re­flecting escalating investments from international financial institutions. This global con­fidence fortifies China’s belief in achieving sustained growth and continuous innovation.

ECP takes notice of code of conduct violations in Punjab

China’s confidence is grounded in a thorough un­derstanding of domestic and foreign conditions. Post three years of epidemic prevention and control, Xi Jinping empha­sized the ongoing critical stage of economic recovery, acknowl­edging the wave-like nature of development. The Central Economic Work Conference meticulously addressed “un­favorable factors,” paving the way for comprehensive devel­opment arrangements.

Recognized as more than a discussion on China’s economy, the annual Central Economic Work Conference shapes global economic de­velopment and future trajec­tories. China not only presents innovative ideas but enriches the global vocabulary with Chinese wisdom, contribut­ing to humanity’s prosperity, exploration, and expression. The term “new standard pro­ductivity,” symbolizes innova­tion as the primary driver for modern industrial system de­velopment, reflecting China’s strategic decision for future economic growth.

ECP fines candidates over CoC violation

Anticipated to become com­monplace not only in China but globally, terms introduced are expected to evolve into new concepts, driving forces, and contributing to building a harmonious world. They are seen as pivotal to the success of initiatives like the “Belt and Road,” fostering a shared soci­ety for humankind and shaping a new form of international re­lations, ushering in hope and a promising future for the world.

Innovative Momentum: ‘New Standard Productiv­ity’ Paves the Way for Global Progress

The term “new standard pro­ductivity” signifies a ground­breaking approach, placing in­novation at the forefront as the primary force driving the de­velopment of modern industri­al systems. This choice reflects China’s fundamental decision and strategic planning for fu­ture economic growth. It is anticipated that these words will not only become common­place in China but will evolve into new vocabulary, concepts, and driving forces for human­ity as a whole.

ICCI for enhancing education budget to promote knowledge economy

Envisioned as more than just words, “new standard produc­tivity” is poised to shape a har­monious world, aligning with initiatives like the “Belt and Road.” This innovative concept holds the potential to contrib­ute to the creation of a shared society for humankind and fos­ter a new form of international relations. In doing so, it prom­ises to bring about fresh hope and a new future to the world.

The trajectory of China, from its current standing to the en­visioned “China” of tomorrow, symbolizes progress and im­provement. The belief is that China will continue to evolve, becoming even better in the days to come. The adoption and integration of forward-thinking concepts like “new standard productivity” under­score China’s commitment to positive global transformation, shaping a promising future for the entire world.

WASEEM ABBAS SIAL

The writer is student of Central South University, Hunan, Changsha, China and can be reached at waseem.sialcsu@gmail.com.

Tags:

WASEEM ABBAS SIAL

The writer is student of Central South University, Hunan, Changsha, China and can be reached at waseem.sialcsu@gmail.com.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024