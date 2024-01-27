Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

City witnesses sunny day

Agencies
January 27, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Opinions, Editorials, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The city witnessed a sunny day on Friday as maximum temperature settled a notch above at 13 degrees Celsius, after a month-long severe cold and foggy weather conditions across Punjab. “The skies are expected to remain clear on Saturday as well, and the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 13 and 9 degrees Celsius,” said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Friday’s minimum temperature was 9 degrees - average for this time of the year while the maximum humidity was recorded at 69 per cent.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024