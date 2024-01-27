City witnesses sunny day

LAHORE - The city witnessed a sunny day on Friday as maximum temperature settled a notch above at 13 degrees Celsius, after a month-long severe cold and foggy weather conditions across Punjab. “The skies are expected to remain clear on Saturday as well, and the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 13 and 9 degrees Celsius,” said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Friday’s minimum temperature was 9 degrees - average for this time of the year while the maximum humidity was recorded at 69 per cent.