CM, UNOPS, KOICA officials discuss uplift schemes

PESHAWAR - A delegation, led by KOICA’s Country Director Mr Yeon Je Hoe and UNOPS’s Country Manager Ms Jen­nifer Ankrom Khan, met with caretaker Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah. The focus was on mutual interests and public welfare projects in the province supported by UNOPS and KOICA. Provincial Minister Dr Syed Sar­faraz Ali Shah and spokesperson Brigadier (R) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi were also present.

The meeting centred on the timely completion of ongoing development projects with UNOPS and KOI­CA’s assistance. Prospects for future cooperation, particularly regarding projects in merged districts, were discussed.

Chief Minister Shah acknowledged the vital role of UNOPS and KOICA in public well-being, especial­ly in providing clean drinking water. Addressing the challenges faced by the province, he highlighted the impact of terrorism on the economy, peace, and de­velopment, emphasizing the need for international cooperation.

Despite challenges and financial constraints, Chief Minister Shah underscored the government’s com­mitment to fast-track development in merged dis­tricts. He emphasized economic development as a tool to combat the negative impacts of militancy and terrorism.

Chief Minister Shah outlined the “Human Resource Export Strategy,” aiming to train the province’s youth for market demands. He sought support from inter­national donor agencies to provide skilled human re­sources to local and international markets, fostering economic growth and prosperity.