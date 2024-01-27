Communication to foster global understanding, says Governor

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that in the realm of media, communication plays a pivotal role in shaping societies and fostering global understanding. He gave this message at the concluding ceremony of the 2nd International Media and Communication Conference organised by Punjab University Department of Communication and Media Research and University of Management and Technology. On this occasion, Chairman PHEC Prof Dr. Shahid Munir, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, Leads University VC Dr Nadeem Ahmad Bhatti, DG PEMRA Ikram Barkat, Director School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Nosheena Saleem, Dean School of Media and Communication Studies, UMT Dr Anjum Zia, researchers, eminent journalists, alumnus, faculty members and a large number of students were present. Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that intersection of academia and media is crucial for nurturing critical thinking and fostering innovation and he believes the insights gained here will pave the way for a more informed and interconnected world. He stated that the conference has been a testament to our commitment to exploring the dynamic landscape of media in the 21st century. He said the diverse perspectives shared by esteemed speakers from around the world have undoubtedly contributed to a wealth of knowledge that will guide our future endeavors. He said the recommendations and discussions from this conference will serve as a roadmap for enhancing media communication practices, promoting ethical journalism, and addressing the evolving challenges in this digital age. Dr Shahid Munir said that the transformative power of technology has given rise to an era where information knows no boundaries. He said that today we are witness to a revolution that is fundamentally altering the way we consume, produce and share information. He said that social media platforms, blogs and podcasts have empowered individuals to become active contributors to the vast tapestry of information. He said that in the midst of these transformations, the importance of responsible journalism and media literacy cannot be overstated, as the gatekeepers of information journalists play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion.