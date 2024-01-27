Country will prosper if people do not vote for PML-N: Bilawal

LAHORE/MULTAN - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday challenged Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to hold a debate with him anywhere before the February 8 general elections in the country.

Taking to his X handle, for­merly known as Twitter, Bi­lawal said: “I invite the PM candidate of @pmln_org, @NawazSharifMNS, to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8. Glob­ally, Presidential and Prime Ministerial candidates par­ticipate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process.”

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a public gathering in Multan expressed his gratitude to the Jiyalas of Multan for com­ing out in huge numbers and proving that the city sup­ports the PPP.

He said from February 8, there will be a new begin­ning and the tough times will come to an end. Paki­stan is currently facing un­precedented challenges, and inflation, poverty and unemployment are on the rise. Simultaneously, ter­rorists are again conspiring against the country and try­ing to render the sacrifices of our policemen and sol­diers redundant. There is also a societal crisis in our nation. Traditional politi­cians have changed politics to a means of exacting re­venge and settling person­al scores. This has divided entire societies, institutions and families. The PPP re­solves to bury the politics of hatred and division. The party will unify the country and combat the challenges faced by the people, includ­ing the economic quagmire and the security situation. The PPP will form a mod­ern, powerful and progres­sive Pakistan.

Bilawal said that he is the sole politician who has been touring the country for many months, ranging from KP to Balochistan. The PPP is the only party that is looking towards the people and believes that they are the source of power. With the votes of the people, the people will form a govern­ment that serves them. The rest of the political parties do not care for the prob­lems faced by the country, but coming to power for the fourth time. They are burning the country, harm­ing the economy but are pleased just because they get to sit on the seat of the PM for the fourth time. Bil­awal said that he is not con­testing the election by re­sorting to violence or hate.

The PPP leader said that he had prepared a 10-point eco­nomic charter to combat the plethora of crises faced by the nation. The PPP will take from the elite and give to the downtrodden, as per the ide­ology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The PPP aims to de­volve the 17 ministries oper­ating in the federation that was to be done after the 18th Amendment. 300 billion ru­pees of the people are wast­ed on these ministries.