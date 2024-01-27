Country will prosper if people do not vote for PML-N: Bilawal

LAHORE/MULTAN - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to hold a debate with him anywhere before the February 8 general elections in the country.
Taking to his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, Bilawal said: “I invite the PM candidate of @pmln_org, @NawazSharifMNS, to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8. Globally, Presidential and Prime Ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process.”
Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a public gathering in Multan expressed his gratitude to the Jiyalas of Multan for coming out in huge numbers and proving that the city supports the PPP.
He said from February 8, there will be a new beginning and the tough times will come to an end. Pakistan is currently facing unprecedented challenges, and inflation, poverty and unemployment are on the rise. Simultaneously, terrorists are again conspiring against the country and trying to render the sacrifices of our policemen and soldiers redundant. There is also a societal crisis in our nation. Traditional politicians have changed politics to a means of exacting revenge and settling personal scores. This has divided entire societies, institutions and families. The PPP resolves to bury the politics of hatred and division. The party will unify the country and combat the challenges faced by the people, including the economic quagmire and the security situation. The PPP will form a modern, powerful and progressive Pakistan.
Bilawal said that he is the sole politician who has been touring the country for many months, ranging from KP to Balochistan. The PPP is the only party that is looking towards the people and believes that they are the source of power. With the votes of the people, the people will form a government that serves them. The rest of the political parties do not care for the problems faced by the country, but coming to power for the fourth time. They are burning the country, harming the economy but are pleased just because they get to sit on the seat of the PM for the fourth time. Bilawal said that he is not contesting the election by resorting to violence or hate.
The PPP leader said that he had prepared a 10-point economic charter to combat the plethora of crises faced by the nation. The PPP will take from the elite and give to the downtrodden, as per the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The PPP aims to devolve the 17 ministries operating in the federation that was to be done after the 18th Amendment. 300 billion rupees of the people are wasted on these ministries.