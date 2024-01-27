Cricket Legends Afridi, Yuvraj, Pietersen to Illuminate T20 Extravaganza

In an extraordinary gathering of cricket excellence, Edgbaston is set to host the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) this summer. Featuring luminaries like Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh, and Kevin Pietersen, the T20 tournament is approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to showcase retired and non-contracted players from cricketing powerhouses England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa.

Harshit Tomar, Director of Zabawa Entertainment, shared his excitement, affirming, "The current announcement strengthens WCL's status as a top-tier platform for past cricketing champions, creating new opportunities for the league's development and global significance."

WCL has catalyzed advanced contract negotiations with cricket luminaries from the 1990s and 2000s. Notable figures such as Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Kevin Pietersen have committed to participating in this cricketing extravaganza.

“We aspire to deliver top-tier sports entertainment to fans globally,” Tomar stated, emphasizing the grand scale of the tournament.

Scheduled to commence on the 3rd of July, the tournament promises to be an event of riveting clashes and unforgettable moments eagerly anticipated by fans and cricket enthusiasts.