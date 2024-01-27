CTP announce traffic plan for PML-N public rally

RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Po­lice on Friday has unveiled a comprehensive traffic plan for regulating the traffic during a public gathering of PML-N to be held in Liaquat Bagh. “As many as 199 officers and war­dens of CTP will perform du­ties besides operating 11 lift­ers for smooth flow of traffic,” said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan while unveiling traffic plan for a political gath­ering in connection with Gen­eral Elections 2024.

He said that the CTP would di­vert traffic from seven points on alternative routes in order to fa­cilitate the participants of politi­cal gathering and other citizens.

He said that the entery of all kinds of traffic would be banned from Liaquat Bagh Chowk to DAV College Road as per traf­fic plan. Similarly, Murree Road would be closed for traffic movement towards Islamabad from Mareer Chowk to Commit­tee Chowk.

The traffic flow going from Saddar to Murree Road would be diverted towrads Katcheri from Mareer Chowk, he said adding that the wardens would also di­vert the vehicles moving from Fawara Chowk to Liaquat Bagh at DAV Chowk towrads Saddar. He said that the entry of all kinds of traffic would be banned from Rialto Chowk Underpass tow­rads Liaquat Bagh.