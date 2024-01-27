CTP announce traffic plan for PML-N public rally

RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police on Friday has unveiled a comprehensive traffic plan for regulating the traffic during a public gathering of PML-N to be held in Liaquat Bagh. “As many as 199 officers and wardens of CTP will perform duties besides operating 11 lifters for smooth flow of traffic,” said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan while unveiling traffic plan for a political gathering in connection with General Elections 2024.
He said that the CTP would divert traffic from seven points on alternative routes in order to facilitate the participants of political gathering and other citizens.
He said that the entery of all kinds of traffic would be banned from Liaquat Bagh Chowk to DAV College Road as per traffic plan. Similarly, Murree Road would be closed for traffic movement towards Islamabad from Mareer Chowk to Committee Chowk.
The traffic flow going from Saddar to Murree Road would be diverted towrads Katcheri from Mareer Chowk, he said adding that the wardens would also divert the vehicles moving from Fawara Chowk to Liaquat Bagh at DAV Chowk towrads Saddar. He said that the entry of all kinds of traffic would be banned from Rialto Chowk Underpass towrads Liaquat Bagh.