DCs directed to ensure maintenance, removal of encroachment from historical “Clock Towers”

KARACHI - The Director General Culture Sindh Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro has asked Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Dadu, and Jacobabad to ensure the maintenance and removal of encroachments from Ghanta Ghars/ Clock Towers in respective areas. In pursuance of Sindh High Court orders, the DG Culture issued directives to the DCs of the above-mentioned districts to ensure the maintenance and removal of encroachments from historical Clock Towers without any delay. It is pertinent to note that the Sindh High Court in a petition filed by Advocate Suhail Memon, ordered Sindh Government to ensure proper maintenance of the historic Clock Towers/ Ghanta Ghars constructed in the province during pre-partition era and encroachments should be removed forthwith.