DCs directed to ensure maintenance, removal of encroachment from historical “Clock Towers”

KARACHI - The Director General Culture Sindh Manzo­or Ahmed Kanasro has asked Deputy Commissioners of Hy­derabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Dadu, and Jacobabad to en­sure the maintenance and re­moval of encroachments from Ghanta Ghars/ Clock Towers in respective areas. In pursu­ance of Sindh High Court or­ders, the DG Culture issued directives to the DCs of the above-mentioned districts to ensure the maintenance and removal of encroachments from historical Clock Towers without any delay. It is per­tinent to note that the Sindh High Court in a petition filed by Advocate Suhail Memon, ordered Sindh Government to ensure proper maintenance of the historic Clock Towers/ Ghanta Ghars constructed in the province during pre-par­tition era and encroachments should be removed forthwith.