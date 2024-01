The 3rd death anniversary of renowned poet Dr Syed Rehan Azmi is being observed today (Friday).

He was born in 1958 in Karachi.

He wrote more than 4,000 songs, including popular songs ‘Hawa Hawa Aye Hawa’ and ‘Khushboo Ban Kay Mehak Raha Hai Mera Pakistan’.

Rehan Azmi passed away on 26th January in 2021.