Descon, CBS, Netsol win in Corporate Challenge Cup

LAHORE - Descon, CBS and Netsol defeated their opponents in the league matches of the Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup played here at different grounds. In the first match, CBS defeated DPS by 115 runs. CBS, batting first, scored 178 runs in the allotted overs. In the second match, Descon defeated Servis XI. Batting first, Servis XI scored 126 runs and in reply, Descon reached home in 9th over, losing two players. Netsol beat Fauji Fertilizer Foundation by 124 runs. Batting first, Netsol scored 196-3 and in reply, Fauji Fertilizers could score only 52.