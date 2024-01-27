Descon, CBS, Netsol win in Corporate Challenge Cup

LAHORE - Descon, CBS and Netsol de­feated their opponents in the league matches of the Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup played here at differ­ent grounds. In the first match, CBS defeated DPS by 115 runs. CBS, batting first, scored 178 runs in the al­lotted overs. In the second match, Descon defeated Ser­vis XI. Batting first, Servis XI scored 126 runs and in reply, Descon reached home in 9th over, losing two play­ers. Netsol beat Fauji Fertil­izer Foundation by 124 runs. Batting first, Netsol scored 196-3 and in reply, Fauji Fer­tilizers could score only 52.