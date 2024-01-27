Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Descon, CBS, Netsol win in Corporate Challenge Cup

Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Descon, CBS and Netsol de­feated their opponents in the league matches of the Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup played here at differ­ent grounds. In the first match, CBS defeated DPS by 115 runs. CBS, batting first, scored 178 runs in the al­lotted overs. In the second match, Descon defeated Ser­vis XI. Batting first, Servis XI scored 126 runs and in reply, Descon reached home in 9th over, losing two play­ers. Netsol beat Fauji Fertil­izer Foundation by 124 runs. Batting first, Netsol scored 196-3 and in reply, Fauji Fer­tilizers could score only 52. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024