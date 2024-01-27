Diplomats resume duties as Pak-Iran ties back on track

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran, after brief spell of strained relations this month over cross-border tensions, have normalised their diplomatic ties as ambassadors of both sides are set to resume their official role in their host states. “The envoys of Pakistan and Iran are set to resume duties in Tehran and Islamabad, respectively, following their arrivals in the capitals,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Friday. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muddasir Tipu had returned to Pakistan last week, briefly halting the diplomatic ties with the neighbouring country after Tehran’s surprise attack in Balochistan claiming to target a militant outfit on January 16, while the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan had already left for Iran. However, the FO spokesperson announced yesterday that the Pakistani ambassador had arrived in Tehran and his Iranian counterpart in Islamabad as per mutual understanding between the two countries.