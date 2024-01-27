Diplomats resume duties as Pak-Iran ties back on track

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran, af­ter brief spell of strained re­lations this month over cross-border tensions, have normalised their diplomat­ic ties as ambassadors of both sides are set to resume their official role in their host states. “The envoys of Pakistan and Iran are set to resume duties in Tehran and Islamabad, re­spectively, following their ar­rivals in the capitals,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Friday. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muddasir Tipu had returned to Pakistan last week, brief­ly halting the diplomatic ties with the neighbouring coun­try after Tehran’s surprise at­tack in Balochistan claiming to target a militant outfit on January 16, while the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan had already left for Iran. Howev­er, the FO spokesperson an­nounced yesterday that the Pakistani ambassador had ar­rived in Tehran and his Irani­an counterpart in Islamabad as per mutual understanding between the two countries.