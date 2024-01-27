ECP fines candidates over CoC violation

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yes­terday fined over two dozen candidates for violat­ing the code of conduct (CoC) for polls.

The commission has issued seventy notices to candidates and others for violating the model code of conduct in different districts. According to the details, the commission took action against NA-23 Mardan candidate Aqib Ismail and fined Rs 50,000. From PK-99 Awami National Party (ANP) candi­date Noorani Khan was fined Rs 10,000.

From PK-39 candidate Ikram-ul-lah Ghazi was fined Rs 10,000. The candidates through the return­ing officers (ROs) have submitted the fine to the National treasury. According to ECP, PP-214 can­didates Shahzad Maqbool Bhatta and Muhammad Sharif Rajput were also fined Rs 15,000. The com­mission also fined PP-282 candidate Usama Gujjar.