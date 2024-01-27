Saturday, January 27, 2024
ECP introduces 8300 SMS service for voter information

Web Desk
9:08 PM | January 27, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan has made arrangements to inform the public about their votes and polling stations through the 8300 SMS service starting from Monday.

According to the commission's spokesperson, voters need to send their National Identity Card number to 8300 to receive their voting information. The charges for this service are two rupees per SMS.

The spokesperson also urged voters to obtain details for themselves and their family members in a timely manner to avoid any issues at the polling station.

